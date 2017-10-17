London Fire Brigade: 'Fireman Sam' Cartoon Name Must Be Changed Because It's Sexist

The official London Fire Brigade is demanding that ‘Fireman Sam’ – a decades old British cartoon aimed at young children – be renamed ‘Firefighter Sam’ because the original name is sexist.

Yes. Really.

It all started when London’s Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton wrote to the creators of ‘Fireman Sam’ asking them to “reconsider naming him ‘Firefighter Sam’ to join in on the inclusive nature.”

“I like the concept, I like the fact it’s a cartoon that educates people and helps children learn about the dangers of fire. But I really would like him to come on board and be called ‘Firefighter Sam’,” said Cotton.

The official London Fire Brigade Twitter account then responded to another user who commented, “‘Fireman Sam’ is a kids cartoon about a bloke called Sam who is a fireman. Anyone upset about a cartoon needs to see a psychiatrist.”

Fireman Sam is an influential kids cartoon about a bloke called Sam who is the only fireman in Britain. Everyone else's job title for the past 30 years is firefighter. And they deserve respect #FirefightingSexism https://t.co/kz19U3h9RD — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 17, 2017

“Fireman Sam is an influential kids cartoon about a bloke called Sam who is the only fireman in Britain. Everyone else’s job title for the past 30 years is firefighter. And they deserve respect #FirefightingSexism,” the London Fire Brigade sanctimoniously tweeted.

Responses to the tweet thankfully restored some sanity to proceedings.

The Fire brigade following the police down the path of abject political lunacy. Doing themselves no favours. — Sozzinski (@Sozzinski) October 17, 2017

Personally, I'm offended by the term "firefighter". Why should we "fight" anything? It seems pretty hateful and micro aggressive to me. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 17, 2017

I think that Brigade is offensive. Don’t they know it comes from being a subdivision of an army? All that toxic masculinity inherent in it. — Miss Jo (@HaramHussy) October 17, 2017

Instead of spending time worrying about irrelevant nonsense like this , just carry on putting fires out and saving lives please. Thanks — Steve Mottershead (@Steve_Motty) October 17, 2017

As adults, we are aware that there are respected men and women in the Fire Service. Fireman Sam is for children, accept it for what it is. — Yvonne (@eviegibbons) October 17, 2017

Don't you guys have something better to do that fight Internet "sexism?" Like oh I don't know, SAVE PEOPLE'S LIVES?!? — 🎃Ghostly Rebel YT🎃 (@Rebelkommando) October 17, 2017

Also offensive; Spiderman (must now be Spiderperson) Batman (change it to BatXe) Postman Pat (Non-binary, gender fluid Patricia). https://t.co/Hs1NkP7lHo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 17, 2017

It’s important to emphasise that the vast majority of firefighters (both men and women) probably don’t give a flying flip about a children’s cartoon character being called ‘Fireman Sam’.

Just like the vast majority of police officers couldn’t care less about the incessant political correctness and virtue signalling that spews forth from the jobsworth lefty idiots who run all these ‘official’ Twitter accounts.

This all proves once again that the UK is not a serious country and is being run by politically correct thought police who are trying to ruin everything for everyone.

