London Fire: Tower Victims 'may never be identified'

Image Credits: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Protesters demanding help for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have stormed Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall with a list of demands.

Between 50 and 60 people broke off from a protest outside to go into the council building.

One member of the public said people made homeless needed help “right now”.

Earlier, the Queen and Prince William visited a relief centre for the victims, while the missing could number around 70, the BBC understands.

Police say at least 30 people died as a result of the west London blaze and are likely to be among the 70. Three of those who died have been identified.

