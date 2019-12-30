'London Has Fallen': Vicious Knife Attack at UK Strip Club Caught in Shocking Video

Image Credits: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Horrifying footage of street violence and an attempted stabbing outside a stripclub in Shoreditch has sparked outrage over London’s ongoing knife crime problem. Two teenagers were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the attack.

Revellers and passersby alike were herded into Browns lap dancing club by bouncers as violent thugs carried out an attack on the street outside at 2:13am (GMT) on Saturday night.

Appalling footage shows one assailant repeatedly attempting to stab a downed man with a huge knife as the victim desperately tries to scramble to safety.

WARNING: Graphic footage below

People can be heard screaming as the assailant swipes at the man with the knife before fleeing down Hackney Road. Other people can be seen fighting in the background, in a chillingly lawless scene.

Two teenagers were stabbed in the incident, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Reaction online was one of outrage tinged with resignation at the street violence which has become commonplace on London’s city streets.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, the Met police confirmed to RT.

“We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries,” Detective Sergeant Dave Barrett, who is investigating, said.

“I am urging anyone with information on this incident to call us and tell us what they know.”


UK political analyst Jack Hadfield appears on The Alex Jones Show to break down the recent election victory for conservatives.

Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Will It Be War? U.S. Airstrikes Hit Iranian-Backed Militias As The Pentagon Warns More Military Action May Be Coming

Will It Be War? U.S. Airstrikes Hit Iranian-Backed Militias As The Pentagon Warns More Military Action May Be Coming

World News
Comments
Bank of America: Trend For 2020s Will be the "End of Globalization"

Bank of America: Trend For 2020s Will be the “End of Globalization”

World News
Comments

Islamic State Releases Christmas Video Claiming To Show Beheading Of Christians

World News
comments

Plane Crashes With Nearly 100 Aboard in Kazakhstan

World News
comments

Brutal Christmas Eve Murder Cements 2019 As London’s Most Violent Year In A Decade

World News
comments

Comments