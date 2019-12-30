'London Has Fallen': Vicious Knife Attack at UK Strip Club Caught in Shocking Video

Horrifying footage of street violence and an attempted stabbing outside a stripclub in Shoreditch has sparked outrage over London’s ongoing knife crime problem. Two teenagers were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the attack.

Revellers and passersby alike were herded into Browns lap dancing club by bouncers as violent thugs carried out an attack on the street outside at 2:13am (GMT) on Saturday night.

Appalling footage shows one assailant repeatedly attempting to stab a downed man with a huge knife as the victim desperately tries to scramble to safety.

WARNING: Graphic footage below

LONDON It happened yesterday at Shoreditch area.

A fight broke out outside Browns pub.

A man can seen with a huge knife trying to stab another male.

Chaotic scenes with disturbing images.

Passersby couldn't believe in what they saw. London is lost. pic.twitter.com/v9LNfKtdBD — London Crime LDN & U.K Crime (@CrimeLdn) December 29, 2019

People can be heard screaming as the assailant swipes at the man with the knife before fleeing down Hackney Road. Other people can be seen fighting in the background, in a chillingly lawless scene.

Two teenagers were stabbed in the incident, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Reaction online was one of outrage tinged with resignation at the street violence which has become commonplace on London’s city streets.

London has Fallen ! — Mervyn (@MervusP30) December 29, 2019

London unfortunately is a foreign hellhole whether we like it or https://t.co/H4AqTwCd1E is unrecognisable as England’s capital city. — DH (@howeid66) December 29, 2019

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident, the Met police confirmed to RT.

“We have seen the video of the incident circulating on social media and this is forming part of our enquiries,” Detective Sergeant Dave Barrett, who is investigating, said.

“I am urging anyone with information on this incident to call us and tell us what they know.”



