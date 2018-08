Official figures show knife crime is at record high levels, with 40,147 cases since 2011.

Westmonster has reported these increased knife attacks, including the manslaughter of Reagan Asbury, whose killer was sentenced for just 14 years, and a triple stabbing in Camberwell on Wednesday.

These figures come as the public demand tougher sentences; a new YouGov poll found that 24% of the public think the main political parties are too soft when it comes to the justice system.

Read more

Also: