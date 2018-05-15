London may implement 'car-free' days to combat pollution: report

Image Credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.

London officials are reportedly considering implementing citywide “car-free” days in an effort to combat air pollution.

A source at London’s City Hall told The Guardian the officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday about introducing car-free days across the city’s 32 boroughs this year.

The source said officials are mulling “more ambitious plans” to roll out car-free days across the entire capital in 2019.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made tackling the city’s toxic air pollution from vehicle emissions and promoting other modes of transportation as one of his main priorities.

Read more


Related Articles

Experts: MH370 Pilot Was on Murder-Suicide Mission

Experts: MH370 Pilot Was on Murder-Suicide Mission

World News
Comments
Video Exposes The Suicide of Europe

Video Exposes The Suicide of Europe

World News
Comments

Australia Attempts to Fight Tobacco Black Markets by Banning Large Cash Transactions

World News
Comments

Trump Prophecy Buffs Make Pilgrimage To Israel

Special Reports
Comments

Satellite Imagery Shows North Korea Dismantling Nuclear Test Site

World News
Comments

Comments