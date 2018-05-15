London may implement 'car-free' days to combat pollution: report

London officials are reportedly considering implementing citywide “car-free” days in an effort to combat air pollution.

A source at London’s City Hall told The Guardian the officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday about introducing car-free days across the city’s 32 boroughs this year.

The source said officials are mulling “more ambitious plans” to roll out car-free days across the entire capital in 2019.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made tackling the city’s toxic air pollution from vehicle emissions and promoting other modes of transportation as one of his main priorities.

