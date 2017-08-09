London Mayor Blames Islamic Knife Attacks on Youtube Videos

The mayor of London received backlash after announcing an initiative to drive down knife crime by going after an unlikely culprit: Youtube videos.

Sadiq Khan was accused of ignoring the true origin behind the UK’s crime wave in a Monday tweet, in which he called on social media to “toughen guidelines & remove violent videos” in order to stem knife violence.

I’m deeply concerned about the rise in knife crime. Internet giants must toughen guidelines & remove violent videos https://t.co/PlnLGfHUbZ — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) August 7, 2017

“Internet giants have policies in place around violent content, but they do not go far enough,” Khan said, partially blaming Google and Youtube for hosting videos he claims incite violence and knifings.

“Google, YouTube and other platforms have a responsibility to the millions of young people using their sites every day, and it is vital that they toughen up their guidelines, remove breaches immediately and work with partners to help ensure such horrific videos do not reappear. Lives could depend on it.”

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out the mayor was ignoring an important element driving the rise in knife attacks: radical Islam.

The mayor’s tone-deaf initiative comes after numerous knife attacks in London, the UK and Europe as a whole, with the Islamic State terror group claiming responsibility for many.

In a June 12 truck attack which struck nearly 40 pedestrians on London Bridge, three men exited the vehicle and stabbed people announcing the attacks were carried out in the name of Islam.

Describing the attack on her 23-year-old son Daniel, Elisabeth O’Neill said, “He had just stepped outside the bar for a second and a man ran up to him and said ‘this is for my family, this is for Islam’ and stuck a knife in him.”

The attack followed an Islamic State propaganda campaign encouraging would-be jihadists to conduct gun, knife and truck attacks to “kill the civilians of the crusaders” during Ramadan.

“Last year 61 people were stabbed to death in London, while 29 people have been killed in 2017, up from 23 for the same period the year before,” reports Metro.co.uk.