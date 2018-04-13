London Mayor Imposes ‘Knife Control’ Because Gun Control Hasn’t Worked

It was widely reported earlier this month that London experienced a higher number of murders over the first three months of 2018 than did New York City—the first time in modern history that has occurred.

The United Kingdom has some of the most restrictive gun control laws in the world, so the increased murder rate in the British capital is largely a result of a sharp rise in knife-related crime.

The surge in violence prompted London Mayor Sadiq Khan to announce a massive “knife control” campaign eerily reminiscent of those sometimes proffered in the United States in response to firearms-related violence.

The knife control measures will include the deployment of 300 additional London police officers to conduct “stop and frisk” searches of individuals suspected of knife-carrying, a policing tactic once roundly condemned by Khan.

Read more


Related Articles

Independent Swiss Lab: 'BZ Toxin' Used In Skripal Poisoning US/UK-Produced, Not Russian

Independent Swiss Lab: ‘BZ Toxin’ Used In Skripal Poisoning US/UK-Produced, Not Russian

World News
Comments
'People Dancing in Streets': Syria, Russia, Iran Shrug Off 'More Limited Than Feared' Airstrikes

‘People Dancing in Streets’: Syria, Russia, Iran Shrug Off ‘More Limited Than Feared’ Airstrikes

World News
Comments

Infowars’ Alex Jones blasts Trump over airstrikes: ‘He’s crapping all over us’

World News
Comments

US-led strikes in Syria without UNSC mandate a violation of international law – Putin

World News
Comments

Russia Responds: “We Are Being Threatened. A Predesigned Scenario Is Being Implemented”

World News
Comments

Comments