London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused President Donald Trump of using ISIS-style language by calling for a “total shutdown” of US borders to Muslims.

Speaking at an event at the Labour party conference in Brighton, Khan also claimed he’d become a “reluctant participant” in the continuing spat between himself and the outspoken Republican.

Khan is also angered by the President’s call for a ban on Muslims particularly as it’s reported he would make an exception for the Mayor.

