London Mayor Sadiq Khan Agrees To Fly Trump In A Diaper Blimp During POTUS Visit

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has previously expressed disdain for President Trump, has agreed a request to fly a blimp made up to look like a baby Trump in a diaper during the President’s state visit next week.

The 20-foot-tall blimp has been made by a protester in Britain who intends to fly it over parliament simply to ridicule the President during the visit because in his own words, “Trump has a tremendously fragile ego.”

“We want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him,” the man Leo Murray told NBC News last month.

Now, after originally saying that the ‘Trump Baby’ was not legitimate protest, Sadiq Khan has approved the stunt, with his office issuing the following statement:

“The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.”

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.” the statement continued.

“It looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor. Trump Baby will fly!” Murray told Sky News.

He added that he wants to raise more money to send the blimp on a ‘world tour’.

“We now plan to keep this crowdfunder rolling so that we can cover the shipping and helium costs to get #TrumpBaby to follow little Donald around the world, haunting his diplomatic engagements wherever he goes!” Murray wrote on the fundraiser page.

Murray sourced funds for the blimp from a crowdfuder, which has raised close to £17,000 at time of writing.

The crowdfunder page reveals the staunch anti-Trump sentiment of the protester, stating “Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands.”

“He’s also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.” the page declares.

The images below are displayed on the crowdfunder page: