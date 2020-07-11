London Mayor Sadiq Khan spent £30,000 on boarding up statues in Westminster

Image Credits: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

London mayor Sadiq Khan spent more than £30,000 on boarding up statues in Westminster including one of Winston Churchill, it can be revealed.

The monument to the wartime leader was boxed up by Mr Khan after it was daubed with graffiti during Black Lives Matter demonstrations last month.

Underneath Churchill’s name, protesters had daubed ‘is a racist’.

The Greater London Authority, run by the mayor, put hoardings around three statues in Parliament Square ahead of further protests.


Savanah Hernandez joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer to breakd won her recent attack at the hands of a BLM mob while peacefully protesting.

Figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show it cost £10,147 to put a hoarding around the statue of Churchill.

A further £21,115 was spent on protecting statues of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi.

The GLA said it cost £3,050 to remove graffiti in Parliament and Trafalgar squares.

Churchill’s statue was boxed up on June 12 but the boarding was removed six days later ahead of a visit by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Read more

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

World News
Comments
Watch: Canada Students Chant ‘Jews Are Our Dogs’ in anti-Israel Protest

Watch: Canada Students Chant ‘Jews Are Our Dogs’ in anti-Israel Protest

World News
Comments

‘They want to win’: NUCLEAR confrontation becomes likelier as US races for global domination, Russian FM says

World News
comments

VIDEO: Vice President of Zimbabwe Says Country Starves Because White People Didn’t Teach Them Economics

World News
comments

Australian Public Housing Tenants Caught Off Guard By Forced COVID Lockdown

World News
comments

Comments