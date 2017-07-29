London Mayor's threat to derail Brexit
The Mayor of London has said Brexit could be halted if the Labour Party made staying in the European Union a manifesto policy, and won the next election.

Sadiq Khan said it could still be possible to ‘trump the referendum’ result by effectively putting it back to the public as a manifesto pledge.

The Mayor has made the intervention at a time his party is in turmoil over its own position, though he has never waivered in his pro-EU stance.

He told the Guardian: ‘For it to have credibility with the British public, there would have to be a Labour manifesto offer, because the public would say, not unreasonably “Hold on a sec, we voted to leave and you’re now sticking two fingers up at us”.

