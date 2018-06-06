London Murders 'not that bad' - Police Boss Claims Death Toll WORSE a Decade Ago

THE HEAD of London’s police force has said the murder rate in the capital isn’t as bad as a decade ago, despite the number of killings in the city skyrocketing this year.

Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, told MPs yesterday there were 250 murders in London in 2006, but there were only 150 last year, and 100 killings in 2016, and argued this year’s crime wave should be considered with “some context”.

But, according to official numbers, the murder rate in 2006 was 172.

More than 60 people have been murdered in London so far this year.

