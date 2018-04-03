London Police to Abandon Practice of Believing All Sex Crimes Complaints

London police are ditching guidelines to automatically believe sexual assault complaints, the Met Police Commissioner has said.

After heavy criticism over a series of failed sex crimes cases, the force will now put their role as investigators first, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

Ms. Dick said: “I arrived saying very clearly that we should have an open mind when a person walks in and we should treat them with dignity and respect and we should listen to them and we should record what they say.

“From that moment on, we are investigators,” she added.

Read more


Related Articles

Israel Suspends Plan To Send 16,000 Migrants To US

Israel Suspends Plan To Send 16,000 Migrants To US

World News
Comments
Vatican Defends Pope Francis As He Loses Control Of The Church

Vatican Defends Pope Francis As He Loses Control Of The Church

World News
Comments

Gun-Rights Group Cites Rising London Murder Rate as Example of Failed Gun Control

World News
Comments

Trump to Meet Baltic Leaders as Tension with Russia Escalates

World News
Comments

Netanyahu Scraps African Migrant Relocation Deal With U.N.

World News
Comments

Comments