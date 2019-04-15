London Police to 'Predict' Stabbings Before They Happen

Police could use stabbing data to predict which London streets are most likely to see fatal knife attacks, according to a new study.

The Met’s Det. Chief Inspector John Massey trawled data from more than 3,500 non-fatal knife attacks from the year before last – then compared it to the 97 fatal attacks last year.

A study by Cambridge University then showed that an increased number of non-fatal attacks suggests homicides will occur in the same locations the following year.

Read more



The UK has proven they will do the deep state’s bidding and have arrested Julian Assange for extradition to the U.S.