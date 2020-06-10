London Police Warn Of "Perfect Storm" As Tommy Robinson And Right Wing Groups Vow To Defend Statues From BLM

London Metropolitan police are preparing for clashes between black lives matter activists and right wing groups this weekend in London, following a call by Tommy Robinson for counter-protests to defend memorials and statues.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, warned “We have got the perfect storm ahead of us this weekend, we have got planned protests and now Tommy Robinson and his agitators.”

Robinson released a short video in which he accused police of being “soft-handed” and allowing BLM protesters to deface memorials and statues, saying that police didn’t want the bad publicity of clashing with non-white protesters.

Robinson endorsed planned counter-demonstrations by multiple football ‘firms’ saying that “If you give a shit at all about our country, our history, our culture, our identity. I expect you are going to be in London next Saturday.”

Robinson noted that police removed the small group of “lads” who were guarding the Winston Churchill statue in London last weekend, only for BLM to then deface it.

Reports indicate that other groups also intend to join the fray, such as ‘Veterans Against Terrorism’, and even biker groups like the ‘Hells Angels’.

Video has already emerged of some members of one of the afore-mentioned ‘firms’ chasing down and delivering beatings to rioters in London this week:

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance will organize trips from across the UK to London next Saturday to protect WW2 monuments from BLM vandals. #TommyRobinson will there too The first clashes have already taken place. On Sunday,some #WestHam hooligans attacked a BLM group

⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w4yCxvFSaO — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) June 9, 2020

While defacement of statues grabbed more headlines, many were incensed more by the desecration of war memorials.

If the media won’t spread these videos, we will. Anti-British thugs spitting on the memory of veterans that sacrificed themselves for our country. A day after D-Day. This has nothing to do with racism or police brutality, how long will our weak Government tolerate it? pic.twitter.com/GaikWJkKho — Neil Hamilton MS/AS (@NeilUKIP) June 7, 2020

The @metpoliceuk have this person’s picture. Desecrating a war memorial and setting fire to the British flag isn’t protest, its hatred. pic.twitter.com/q0b4eDAihM — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) June 7, 2020

BLM in the UK has identified at least 60 ‘racist’ statues they say need to be removed for ‘celebrating slavery’.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of a commission Tuesday to review all London landmarks and street names, and vowed to remove any that offend, and replace them with monuments to ‘diversity’.

Almost immediately, a statue of merchant, slave-factor and ship owner Robert Milligan was removed:

The mob claims another trophy. Churchill next? https://t.co/M1vwPN7yCp — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 9, 2020



Leftists have been eager to provide suggestions for which statues to target next after a statue of Edward Colston was torn down by in Bristol.

While some are obvious targets for removal, the concern among many is that whatever and whoever is deemed ‘racist’ (at a time where almost anything and everything is called racist) will eventually also be purged.

For example, leftists expressed a desire to topple a statue of Charles, 2nd Earl Grey, a former British Prime Minister, despite the fact that he oversaw the abolition of slavery in the British empire.

