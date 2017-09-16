London: Soldiers drafted in and extra armed police on the streets

Armed police have flooded London’s streets as the terror threat level was raised to critical amid fears the Parsons Green bomber could strike again, Theresa May announced tonight.

The introduction of Operation Temperer will see soldiers replacing police at key sites including nuclear power plants to free up extra armed officers for regular patrols.

#ParsonsGreen

Military (SOLDIERS) drafted in to protect LONDON Streets

Thanks to 22,000 #TORY CUTS in POLICE numbershttps://t.co/T7n5ClD5Jz — ChrisCross (@ChrisCr711) September 16, 2017

#HUGE! #IS Claims that its "soldiers" were able to plant several explosive devices all over #Britan & detonated one of them in #London today pic.twitter.com/xdXLi2XJRP — 🔴Nidalgazaui (@Nidalgazaui) September 15, 2017

Scotland Yard said it is making ‘excellent’ progress in hunting the suspected terrorist who set off a crude bucket bomb on a packed commuter train by Parsons Green tube station in west London at 8.20am.

Mrs May said in a statement from Number 10: ‘The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has now decided to raise the national threat level from severe to critical – this means their assessment is that a further attack may be imminent.’

Minutes later Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley suggested there might have been more than one person involved, stating that police were ‘chasing down suspects’.

Police identified the suspected terrorist using CCTV footage but the investigation has been overshadowed by an extraordinary diplomatic row triggered by Donald Trump

