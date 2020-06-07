London: Ten police officers are hurt in clashes at Black Lives Matter protest

A policewoman was hospitalised after her horse bolted and another 10 officers were injured after clashes erupted at the Black Lives Matter protests in London last night.

The Cenotaph has now been vandalised as well. (Photo from @SteveRightNLeft) pic.twitter.com/BZUEXuYxrS — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 6, 2020

Mob allowed to gather outside Downing Street and throw objects at police – again. pic.twitter.com/SP2Z0yswDT — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 6, 2020

Police being attacked again. Second time this week. Why was this allowed to happen? pic.twitter.com/zs7YjaxN6J — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 6, 2020

Lincoln's statue vandalised even worse than Churchill's at the #BlackLivesMatter protest in London. Lincoln, of course, is the President who freed the slaves – and got an assassin's bullet in the back of the head for doing it. That still wasn't enough? https://t.co/MeTSrUwN5O pic.twitter.com/r8ICm6j3pS — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) June 6, 2020

Flares were hurled and a Boris bike was thrown at a police horse as tens of thousands of protesters packed into Parliament Square, despite Priti Patel urging them to stay away to avoid the Covid danger of large crowds.

Despite the majority of the protests remaining peaceful throughout the day, violence erupted on Whitehall at 7pm after tens of thousands of protesters had gathered in the capital to oppose racism and demand justice for George Floyd. Madonna attended the march on crutches and other celebrities attending included Boris Becker and Anthony Joshua.

I've still got no idea why I can't go to the pub tonight pic.twitter.com/XyRY7vsLOl — Marcher (@MarcherLord1) June 6, 2020

Protestor now climbing on Abraham Lincoln statue in London. pic.twitter.com/YuUCsJsEo6 — Michael Heaver (@Michael_Heaver) June 6, 2020

It is a disgrace that 'Black Lives Matter' protestors have defaced the statue of Churchill in Parliament Square, London on the anniversary of D-Day. https://t.co/v6d13uDSZd — David Kurten (@davidkurten) June 6, 2020

No one cared when 20,000 white girls were industrially groomed and raped at the hands of Muslim men in England and Wales. I reckon 99.9% of these “protesters” couldn’t pick out Minnesota on a map. https://t.co/lFQCJAhXtV — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 6, 2020

In the melee a missile was fired near a police horse, causing it to bolt and charge down Whitehall. The female officer riding it slammed into a traffic light and was knocked unconscious before the horse continued galloping down Whitehall where it hit a woman protester and a lamppost.

Listen to them celebrate as they knock an officer from his horse. The radical left, by making false comparisons between the US and the UK, has unleashed hell upon innocent British officers. Our officers get up each morning to keep us all safe, @pritipatel this cannot go on here. pic.twitter.com/OtQpwhI6UN — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2020

This is an awful photograph. This poor, innocent officer is clearly badly hurt, and for what? How is this officer responsible for police brutality in America? This officer risks their own safety to keep you safe. It’s this officer that these rioters rely on in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/2zNtRDWGYb — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2020

