London: Ten police officers are hurt in clashes at Black Lives Matter protest

A policewoman was hospitalised after her horse bolted and another 10 officers were injured after clashes erupted at the Black Lives Matter protests in London last night.

Flares were hurled and a Boris bike was thrown at a police horse as tens of thousands of protesters packed into Parliament Square, despite Priti Patel urging them to stay away to avoid the Covid danger of large crowds.

Despite the majority of the protests remaining peaceful throughout the day, violence erupted on Whitehall at 7pm after tens of thousands of protesters had gathered in the capital to oppose racism and demand justice for George Floyd. Madonna attended the march on crutches and other celebrities attending included Boris Becker and Anthony Joshua.

In the melee a missile was fired near a police horse, causing it to bolt and charge down Whitehall. The female officer riding it slammed into a traffic light and was knocked unconscious before the horse continued galloping down Whitehall where it hit a woman protester and a lamppost.

