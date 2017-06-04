London terror attack: Bystander shot in head as police open fire on terrorist, report

A man has reportedly been shot in the head after he was caught in the crossfire between police and suspected terrorists amid the horrific attacks in London.

The man was shot after suspects smashed their way into a Borough Market pub and attacked customers with knives, The Sun reports.

Police then reportedly opened fire.

A witness, who claimed to be inside the pub at the time, told The Sun the men were smashing windows.

“I was in the Wheatsheaf pub,” the witness said.

“The doors were locked by the bar staff.

“Three men with big hunting knives were outside.

