London Terror Attack: Police gunned down terrorists within 8 minutes of being called

THREE terrorists wearing stab-proof vests drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge before attacking revellers with hunting knives.

Six people have died and at least 48 have been left wounded following the 10:08pm attack. Staff at a packed pub locked the doors as the gang tried to smash their way in. One man was stabbed five times.

Assistant Commissioner of Met Police Mark Rowley confirmed that all three of the depraved attackers were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

A picture taken outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market shows the three terrorists lying dead – after being gunned down by cops.

One of the twisted attackers was pictured wearing an Arsenal football strip from the 2011/12 season.

Four explosions – confirmed as controlled blasts by the police – were heard outside The Sun offices near London Bridge between 1:23am and 1:49am.

