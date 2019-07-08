London Terrorist's Widow Granted Legal Aid While Victims' Families Denied Public Funds

Image Credits: Carl Court/Getty Images.

The widow of the London Bridge terror attack ringleader has been granted legal aid for his inquest while his victims’ families were denied public funds.

Taxpayers will pay for lawyers to represent Zahrah Rehman during the inquiry into the deaths of her husband Khuram Butt and his two accomplices.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

However the families of the eight people murdered in the 2017 attack were denied legal aid, with lawyers agreeing to work on their behalf on a pro bono basis.

