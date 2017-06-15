Nobody left in the London tower block which was engulfed in flames in minutes on Tuesday night is still alive, fire crews have said.

Rescuers say there are still ‘unknown numbers’ of people dead inside, but at the moment it is too risky to try to recover them from the upper floors of the fire-ravaged and unstable Grenfell Tower.

The official death toll stands at 17 this morning, but it is feared that could rise to more than a hundred once all of those inside have been recovered.

Labour MP David Lammy today said he fears hundreds may have died in the blaze, which he labelled ‘corporate manslaughter’ and called for arrests to be made.

