London: UK Police Say Man Shot, Several Injured in Terrorist-Related Incident

UK police said a stabbing incident took place earlier in the day in Streatham, a busy residential suburb in South London.

A man was shot by law enforcement officers after the stabbing incident, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. According to the report, several people were injured in the incident, which has been declared terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police have asked people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Videos published on Twitter show a heavy presence of ambulances and police cars at the site.

Large police presence in #Streatham – air ambulance, police heli. Unconfirmed reports of shooting on High Road. pic.twitter.com/USWfauyM3o — Dan Smith (@DanSmithNews) February 2, 2020

Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him. Im sick of this. Time to move out of London.#streatham pic.twitter.com/OHEcez3G7z — Mark (@markantro) February 2, 2020

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported last October that the number of knife and sharp instrument offences recorded by police in England and Wales in 2019 was on the rise, becoming the highest since 2011. More than 43,500 incidents were reported between March 2018 and March 2019.

Almost half of all offences involving knives or sharp objects were intentionally committed to cause serious harm and injury, fewer of them included cases of rape, sexual assault, attempted murder, and homicide, according to the report.

