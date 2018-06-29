Londoner to Khan: "We Don't Feel Safe"

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was given both barrels at a ‘State of London’ LBC event last night, with a lady in the crowd telling him straight: “We don’t feel safe anymore.”

Receiving support from the crowd as she spoke, the woman told Mayor Khan: “There are no bobbies on our street, Londoners don’t feel safe, our communities don’t feel safe.

As we approach the half-way point of 2018, there are 81 murder investigations in London. Throughout 2014, there were 83 murders in the capital. Just let that sink in. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) June 29, 2018

“You give me statistics Mr. Khan, but for me as a parent, I’m telling you, we do not feel safe.

Read more

Also:

