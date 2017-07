A teenager has been arrested after five people had acid thrown at them in separate attacks carried out in the space of 90 minutes across London last night.

The victims were all taken to hospital, with at least one man, in his mid-20s, suffering from life-changing injuries.

A 16-year-old male was arrested shortly after on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery, after police quickly linked the five attacks.

It comes after a spate of recent acid attacks in the city.

