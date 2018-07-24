Londonistan: Police Hint Acid Attack On Toddler Linked to 'Community Dispute'

Nothing to see here, folks!

The acid attack on a toddler in London on Saturday was just the result of a “community dispute!”

From The Sun:

COPS investigating after a three-year-old had acid hurled in his face while sat in his pram have hinted the horror was linked to “community dispute”. The toddler’s desperate mum screamed “what have they done to my baby?” after thugs chucked the substance in Home Bargains in Worcester leaving him with serious burns. Police have arrested three men aged 22, 25, and 26 in London – 130 miles away from the attack – and were today seen searching a home in Walthamstow, East London. A fourth man, aged 39, from Wolverhampton, was arrested following the attack on Saturday afternoon and remains in custody.

All four are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. Speaking at police HQ in Worcester this afternoon, Chief Superintendent Mark Travis hinted the attack’s motive may have been a result of a “dispute in communities”. […]When asked about acid attacks in the UK, he added: “As a local policing commander in support of our local community I want to make sure the message is really clear that this is a very, very rare occurrence and what we will do is work to make people understand that this is not the way to resolve issues and disputes in communities.”

What’s important here is to understand this was just a dispute within their “communities” — which British natives are not a part of and should not judge.

As Labour MP Naz Shah explained in a retweet last year, Brits “just need to shut their mouths for the good of diversity!”