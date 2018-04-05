London’s Hospitals ‘Look Like War Zones Due to Gun and Knife Crime Epidemic’

London’s knife and gun crime epidemic is so bad that hospitals are starting to look like war zones, according to a top surgeon.

Dr Mark Griffiths, lead surgeon at Barts Health NHS Trust in East London, said: “Some of my military colleagues have described their practice here as similar to being at (Camp) Bastion.

“We used to look after people in their twenties. Now people are often in their mid to late teens and children in school uniforms are being admitted under our care with knife and gun wounds.”

