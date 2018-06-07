London's Khan Admits Responsibility for Crime Surge, Wants More Police

Sadiq Khan has finally said he takes responsibility for the surge in violent crime in London and called for around 6,000 more police officers to patrol the capital’s streets.

The Mayor of London was on LBC today being grilled on the huge increase in knife and gun crime in the capital.

Sadiq Khan: “I am the Mayor. I am the Police and Crime Commissioner. I take responsibility for the rise in violent crime. But I’m not going to apologise for putting it in context around the country.” #SpeakToSadiq https://t.co/BFkcWnRHvg — LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2018

He said: “I’m the Mayor of London, I’m the Police and Crime Commissioner – I accept responsibility for what happens in our city.

