Police have arrested eight people in connection with the terror attack in Westminster which left four people dead and at least 20 seriously injured.

Anti-terror officers carrying automatic weapons spearheaded the hunt for known associates of the ‘lone wolf’ Islamic terrorist who brought terror to the streets of London.

Night-time raids were carried out at six homes in London and Birmingham.

Three people were arrested at a flat above a Persian restaurant in Hagley Road, Birmingham.

