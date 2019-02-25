Look at Dramatic Jupiter

Image Credits: NASA.

Dramatic atmospheric features in Jupiter’s northern hemisphere are captured in this view from NASA’s Juno spacecraft.

The new perspective shows swirling clouds that surround a circular feature within a jet stream region called “Jet N6.”

This color-enhanced image was taken at 9:20 a.m. PST on Feb. 12, 2019 (12:20 p.m. EST), as the spacecraft performed its 18th close flyby of the gas giant planet. At the time, Juno was about 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from the planet’s cloud tops, above a latitude of approximately 55 degrees north.

Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. The image has been rotated approximately 100 degrees to the right.

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at http://missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam.

More information about Juno is at http://www.nasa.gov/juno and http://missionjuno.swri.edu.


