Loomer 2020 Leads The Way For Conservative Women

Millie Weaver caught up with congressional candidate Laura Loomer to discuss her campaign to take back the House of Representatives as she runs for Congress in President Trump’s home district, Florida’s 21st district.

Millie also talked with Manga Anantatmula, who is running for Congress in Virginia’s 11th district.

These two strong women promise to challenge the swamp and take on the squad.

YouTube Version:



