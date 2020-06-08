Looney Tunes Reboot Disarms Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam, But Includes Satan

Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam won’t be toting their iconic guns in HBO’s reboot of ‘Looney Tunes.’

“We’re not doing guns,” said executive producer and showrunner Peter Browngardt. “But we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

Despite this, the revival of the iconic series, called “Looney Tunes Cartoons” will have its share of mature content.

“The first batch on HBO Max features Porky vigorously sucking snake venom out of Daffy’s leg; Sylvester haunted by the “ghost” of Tweety; and a cameo from Satan.” – New York Times

“Some of them have maybe gone a little too far, so they might come out in a different format,” said Browngardt. “Maybe they’ll come out packaged for an Adult Swim type of thing.” (Adult Swim is owned by Warner Bros. Entertainment.)

Browngardt stresses that the creative process for the coming 200 short features are in-sync with that of the original series.

“We don’t do scripts,” said Browngardt. “I hired cartoonists. So we get them together in a room and we just draw pictures and gags.”

A promotional feature for the series shows Fudd chasing Bugs Bunny with his replacement weapon, a farmer’s scythe:

Time will tell whether this version of the beloved series will compete with Chuck Jones’ gift for visual comedy and storytelling.

