Loopy Louise Mensch Claims Steve Bannon Could Be Executed For Treason

New York Times contributor Louise Mensch claims that the death penalty is being considered for Steve Bannon on charges of treason in the latest example of Trump Derangement Syndrome run rampant.

“My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this,” Mensch tweeted today.

Mensch's one woman political comedy act continues to impress. pic.twitter.com/HnkN7KJ1qo — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 19, 2017

Despite facing immediate ridicule for the claim, Mensch doubled down, asserting that the death penalty was also “being considered for others. Guiliani begged for a deal and was told to pound sand. He sang completely for “consideration” at sentencing.”

“Louise Mensch is obviously beyond parody, but her Russia conspiracy worldview is only one or two steps removed from your average Democrat,” tweeted journalist Michael Tracey in response.

Louise Mensch is obviously beyond parody, but her Russia conspiracy worldview is only one or two steps removed from your average Democrat. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 19, 2017

Glenn Greenwald highlighted how Mensch’s “journalism” has previously been praised by CNN contributor Donna Brazile, MSNBC host Joy Reid, and Harvard professor Laurence Tribe.

Congrats once again to everyone who enabled this pic.twitter.com/r2zLWQE6cH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2017

Mensch, who was given the platform of an NY Times op-ed column earlier this year to rant about Russian collusion conspiracy theories, has repeatedly published outlandish claims yet is still treated seriously by the ‘Never Trump’ crowd and segments of the mainstream media.

The former Conservative MP has previously claimed, with zero evidence, that Vladimir Putin ordered Andrew Breitbart’s murder so Bannon could replace him as chief executive at the right-wing news outlet.

She has also claimed that Islamic terror attacks such as the 2017 Istanbul nightclub shooting are actually Russian false flag operations, again with no evidence whatsoever, and that Bannon was to blame for bomb threats against Jewish community centers.

As part of Wikileaks’ release of John Podesta’s emails last year, Mensch was also exposed as having suggested a campaign ad for Hillary Clinton while stating, “I worry no end about Donald Trump becoming our President … much rather have your girl Hillary.”

Mensch was humiliated over her claim that Putin ordered Breitbart’s murder during an appearance on the Daily Politics with Andrew Neil, during which Mensch also claimed that she had “super powers” as a result of her ADHD.

She also previously admitted that she has suffered “long-term mental health effects” as a result of taking hardcore drugs throughout her 20’s.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.