'Looter' Goes Viral Bragging About All The Merch He Stole, Internet Identifies Him, Police Respond

Image Credits: Screenshot .

An alleged looter shared video showing off box after box of merchandise he stole amidst the riots in Santa Monica, California, only to go viral and draw the attention of the LAPD and Santa Monica Police.

The Santa Monica Problems Twitter account first shared the man’s snapchat video on Tuesday afternoon:


The video was then shared by FOX LA’s Bill Melugin:


The LAPD responded:


Then the SMPD:


Internet sleuths allegedly ID’ed the suspect and sent his info to police.

There was tons of looting in Santa Monica over the weekend:


There’s really no question that tons of these looters could be easily identified — both through in store surveillance cameras and the thousands of hours of footage shared on social media — it’s more just a question of whether local District Attorneys are willing to uphold the law.

