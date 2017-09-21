Looters Hit 32 Metro PCS Stores In Florida During Hurricane Irma

Image Credits: Mike Mozart | Flickr.

The owner of a Metro PCS store says he has learned that 32 Metro PCS stores in South Florida were victimized by looters as Hurricane Irma was bearing down on the area.

Sam Brejt tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench in an exclusive interview that looters struck his store at 254 N.W. 36th St. sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 10th. Brejt says the criminals drove their truck through the front glass door, causing $10,000 worth of damage just to the door itself.

They even left behind some evidence which included a piece of the truck’s front bumper and a receipt from another store that was with it.

Read more


