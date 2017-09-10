Looting and lawlessness in Caribbean after Irma barrels through

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday that the citizens of St. Maarten have resorted to widespread looting after Hurricane Irma arrived and destroyed nearly the entire island.

About 230 Dutch troops and police are already patrolling the small Caribbean island and another 200 will arrive shortly, Rutte told reporters. He issued a warning that government officials intend on using military troops and police to stamp out pockets of lawlessness.

The Dutch government estimates that Hurricane Irma, which is currently plotting a course for the western coast of Florida, either completely destroyed or badly damaged nearly 70 percent of houses on St. Maarten.

