Lorde Says 'All White People' To Blame For Charlottesville Violence

Singer Lorde responded to the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend by blaming “all white people” and saying she’s “so sorry.”

“[B]eing a privileged white non-US citizen, i feel like tweeting to reinforce how horrific POC treatment here is is unnecessary & inappropriate,” the New Zealand singer wrote Saturday night on Twitter.

“[I] just want to say i’m so, so sorry. all white people are responsible for this system’s thrive and fall. we have to do better. i’m sorry,” Lorde said.

This is a good start, but where’s the apology for the crusades?

Also, don’t you think you should be paying POC’s reparations because of your legacy of slavery?

I think it’s clear Lorde must not follow The Root on Twitter. If she did, she would know that “now is NOT the time to differentiate yourselves as the ‘good white'” because “it’s not always about you.”

If Lorde, real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, really wants to “do better,” she needs to apologize for her apology.

More specifically, she should make her apology out in check format to the preschool teacher above, and be very generous, because technically you owe $20 trillion in reparations.