Los Alamitos Mayor Gears Up for Long Sanctuary-State Battle Ahead

The mayor of the small Orange County city at the center of the anti-sanctuary movement predicted that the Supreme Court would ultimately determine whether California can prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar said he was disappointed but not discouraged by a federal judge’s ruling late last week denying a request by the Trump administration to suspend California’s so-called sanctuary policies.

“My initial reaction—I was disappointed but not discouraged,” he told the Washington Free Beacon. “Our case is somewhat related, but they are not dependent on each other.”

Read more