Los Angeles County Deputies Out of Surgery, Expected to Survive

The two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shot Saturday night are out of surgery and are expected to survive.

The Los Angeles Times reports that both deputies are “recovering,” following surgery after the ambush attack.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the wounded deputies as a “31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy and… a 24-year-old man.” He said the fact that both are expected to survive is a “double miracle.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Headquarters tweeted video of the attack:

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Headquarters has subsequently tweeted a special bulletin announcing a $100,000 reward for information “lead to the arrest and conviction” of the attacker:

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

BLM protestors arrive at the hospital where two officers are in serious condition after an ambush, and they have no limits to how much they want to attack the police. During chants at other protecting officers at the hospital say they were gong to get shot next, one protestor exclaimed that he hopes the shot officers F**King die.

