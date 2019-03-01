Los Angeles Didn't Hit 70 Degrees For First February in 132 Years

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Home restaurant’s sprawling outdoor patio in Los Feliz, set under a canopy of large trees, was designed to take advantage of California’s temperate climate and typically sunny skies.

But this February has been so cold that the restaurant scrambled to set up extra heaters outside the Craftsman-style house to keep diners and workers warm during the record-setting cold winter.

Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

“We had three heaters going for a while and this month it just hasn’t been enough,” said Sam Yoo, a manager at the restaurant. “I’m trying to have the waiters and hostesses wear warmer clothing, but I have one heater set up right by the host stand so they don’t catch colds.”

Read more


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a video on Instagram in which she said it’s logical for this generation to reconsider having children because of climate change affecting the globe.


Related Articles

Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen "Love Letter" Book Manuscript

Trump: Congress Needs To Read Cohen “Love Letter” Book Manuscript

U.S. News
Comments
What Does Planned Parenthood Do With Babies That Survive Abortions?

What Does Planned Parenthood Do With Babies That Survive Abortions?

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat-Led States to Sue Trump over Blocking Funds to Planned Parenthood

U.S. News
comments

“No Military Threat” At US-Mexico Border, NORTHCOM Chief Tells Lawmakers

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden Apologizes For Calling Mike Pence ‘A Decent Guy’

U.S. News
comments

Comments