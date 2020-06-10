Homicides rose by 250% in Los Angeles, and the number of shooting victims rose by 56%, during the week ending June 6, according to the Los Angeles Police Department — the same week as the Black Lives Matter protests and riots.

The surge in deadly crimes in L.A. mirrored similar reports elsewhere in the country for the week of May 31 to June 6, when riots and looting exploded alongside “peaceful protests” against the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Chicago, for example, May 31 marked the single deadliest 24-hour period in 60 years, with 18 people killed.

A dangerous organization built upon a mountain of lies

