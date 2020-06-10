Homicides rose by 250% in Los Angeles, and the number of shooting victims rose by 56%, during the week ending June 6, according to the Los Angeles Police Department — the same week as the Black Lives Matter protests and riots.

The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week. The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020

The surge in deadly crimes in L.A. mirrored similar reports elsewhere in the country for the week of May 31 to June 6, when riots and looting exploded alongside “peaceful protests” against the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Chicago, for example, May 31 marked the single deadliest 24-hour period in 60 years, with 18 people killed.

A dangerous organization built upon a mountain of lies

