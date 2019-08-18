Los Angeles.

12 million rats.

The return of bubonic plague.

Homelessness & crime surging.

Rent & home prices unaffordable.

6 lanes of traffic going nowhere.

A sneering, arrogant elite and a resentful, drug-addled underclass.

Another progressive utopia!

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKCfu4UJQiQ

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

‘Anarchy and Chaos’: Violent Antifa Protests Break Out in Portland

‘Anarchy and Chaos’: Violent Antifa Protests Break Out in Portland

U.S. News
Comments
Violence Breaks Out Between Antifa And Proud Boys Despite Heavy Police Presence; Bus Attacked, Chased

Violence Breaks Out Between Antifa And Proud Boys Despite Heavy Police Presence; Bus Attacked, Chased

U.S. News
Comments

Forensic Pathologist Says Epstein Fractures Would Only Happen ‘If He Hurled Himself Off The Top Bunk’

U.S. News
comments

Epstein paid lawyers to visit prison so he could leave cell for hours

U.S. News
comments

Michael Moore: Let’s Hope ‘The Squad’ Is the Face of the Democratic Party ‘Because That’s How We’re Going to Win’

U.S. News
comments

Comments