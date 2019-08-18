Los Angeles.
12 million rats.
The return of bubonic plague.
Homelessness & crime surging.
Rent & home prices unaffordable.
6 lanes of traffic going nowhere.
A sneering, arrogant elite and a resentful, drug-addled underclass.
Another progressive utopia!
Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKCfu4UJQiQ
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————