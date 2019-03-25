'Loser' Jerry Nadler Heckled For Refusing To Accept No Collusion

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) was heckled while announcing new House probes into President Trump during the Democrats’ press conference reacting to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings of no collusion.

“Executive privilege must be asserted by the president personally –” Nadler began before getting cut off.

“You guys are a bunch of losers!” a man shouted to Nadler as he was laying out Democrats’ “Plan B” against Trump.

“–and, um, and as the Nixon case in front of the Supreme Court was decided nine to nothing pointed out –” Nadler tried to continue.

“You guys lose again. You lose again, Nadler!” the heckler shouted. “Good job, dirtbags, good job!”

The heckler continued interrupting Nadler after a reporter asked how his party would “move forward.”

“You’re behind, Nadler! You’re not gonna move forward!” the heckler shouted.

Nadler is among the Democrat leadership choosing to ignore Mueller’s “no collusion” findings because they don’t find it politically useful.

“You. Have. Been. Exposed,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Twitter.

“Stop the charade. There was no collusion. You used your unique position on the Intel Cmte to convince the American people that you had access to evidence of collusion. You lied and misled in order to pursue your political agenda.”

“Move on,” he added.

