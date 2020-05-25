Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain

Mosques across Great Britain could begin daily broadcasts of the Islamic call to prayer through loudspeakers after they were given special dispensation to play the adhan in the holy month of Ramadan.

Some 25 mosques in London and dozens more throughout the country began to use public address systems to connect with Muslims last month as they were unable to attend religious services during the coronavirus crisis.

The scheme was started by the London council of Kensington and Chelsea, which gave permission to the Al-Manaar mosque — the largest mosque in the borough — to begin broadcasting the Islamic message every night during Ramadan, an act that was previously illegal under noise pollution laws.

The move was picked up by the Waltham Forest Council in north-east London, which allowed nine mosques to play the call to prayer through loudspeakers every night and twice on Fridays to mark the Jumu’ah — the Friday prayer celebrated by Muslims) — according to the Mail on Sunday.

Read more

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 50% off!