Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain

Image Credits: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Mosques across Great Britain could begin daily broadcasts of the Islamic call to prayer through loudspeakers after they were given special dispensation to play the adhan in the holy month of Ramadan.

Some 25 mosques in London and dozens more throughout the country began to use public address systems to connect with Muslims last month as they were unable to attend religious services during the coronavirus crisis.

The scheme was started by the London council of Kensington and Chelsea, which gave permission to the Al-Manaar mosque — the largest mosque in the borough — to begin broadcasting the Islamic message every night during Ramadan, an act that was previously illegal under noise pollution laws.

The move was picked up by the Waltham Forest Council in north-east London, which allowed nine mosques to play the call to prayer through loudspeakers every night and twice on Fridays to mark the Jumu’ah — the Friday prayer celebrated by Muslims) — according to the Mail on Sunday.

Read more

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

EU 'Green' Agenda Calls For Eating Bugs To Save the Planet

EU ‘Green’ Agenda Calls For Eating Bugs To Save the Planet

World News
Comments
Italian Government Wants Unemployed To Become Social Distancing Snitches

Italian Government Wants Unemployed To Become Social Distancing Snitches

World News
Comments

SWEDEN: African Migrant Accused of Raping, Giving Toddler an STD

World News
comments

‘What These Sons of Bitches Want Is Our Freedom!’: Bolsonaro Vows To Arm Brazilians To Prevent Dictatorship

World News
comments

Hong Kong Erupts: Tear Gas Deployed As Thousands Fill Streets To Oppose China’s National Security Law

World News
comments

Comments