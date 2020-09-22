Louisville Boarded Up in Preparation For Potential Breonna Taylor Riots

Areas of Louisville, Kentucky have been boarded up as the city prepares for potential riots in response to a grand jury ruling on the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who were serving a warrant on her apartment back in March.

The level of violent unrest will almost exclusively depend on whether charges are brought against the three officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, officer Myles Cosgrove and former officer Brett Hankison.

Taylor’s family has already received a $12 million dollar settlement after a wrongful death lawsuit, but tensions are virtually guaranteed to spill over into chaotic disorder if the officers escape charges.

Here's the area around Jefferson Square Park, the hub of protests.

Journalist Hayes Gardner posted a series of images illustrating how the city is gearing up for the unrest.

The city’s courthouse has been closed all week and is being protected, along with three other federal buildings, by Homeland Security agents.

Gas stations and shop fronts have also had protective measures added, while access to downtown is being heavily restricted.

Vehicle barricades have been placed around Jefferson Square Park and other areas, while traffic and parking is also being tightly controlled.

A state of emergency has been declared and all requested off days for officers were cancelled as of Monday.

