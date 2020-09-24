Louisville Erupts With Cop Shooting

An hour before Attorney General Daniel Cameron was expected to announce whether charges would be filed against the Louisville Police Officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor, the Louisville mayor issued a preemptive state of emergency.

And why not?

Democrats in Louisville are already using Salinskyite tactics to disrupt traffic.

In fact, BLM communist Robin Crandal, an organizer with the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, pointed a gun at random drivers.

And then, all hell broke loose in at least 30 cities across the Democrat’s intentionally Divided States of America as two officers were shot in downtown Louisville.

