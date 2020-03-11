While Alex Jones is constantly attacked and smeared by mainstream media, his outlet Infowars has not only survived but continues to grow and thrive while being one of the most censored organizations on the internet.

No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come and no matter how hard the ruling class, the establishment media and Big Tech try to take down Alex Jones, his Infowars empire just keeps getting stronger.

Love him or hate him, Alex Jones is here to stay.

