LoveIsLove Crowd Outraged Actor Dennis Quaid Engaged to Woman 39 Years His Junior

If 65-year-old Dennis Quaid was marrying a 26-year-old man the media and the Twitterati would be celebrating, tweeting #LoveIsLove and attacking any and all “intolerant bigots” who frown upon their relationship.

As Quaid is engaged to a woman, there’s instead mass outrage.

Dennis Quaid, 65, confirms engagement to Laura Savoie, 26 https://t.co/DBw3PzHLgr pic.twitter.com/rqqziYMDW7 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 21, 2019

Dennis Quaid is showing off his jacked bod on beach with much younger girlfriend https://t.co/1vEaFZsDKG pic.twitter.com/r9mn8r7alO — Page Six (@PageSix) October 20, 2019

Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his research and warn about an impending plot involving ANTIFA to blame leftist manufactured false flag attacks on conservative patriots.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

All these people describe themselves as “feminists” or members of “The Resistance” and the like in their profiles:

me learning Dennis Quaid is marrying a 26 year-old blonde IRL pic.twitter.com/aPt0DLv28F — Emmy Potter 🔮♏ (@emmylanepotter) October 21, 2019

Dude, Dennis Quaid’s fiancé is younger than Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/Bdkp7X1TAZ — Monica Cable (@monicacable) October 21, 2019

His first wife was three years older than he was.

His second wife (Meg Ryan) was ten years younger.

His third wife was twenty years younger.

His fourth wife will be forty years younger. Dennis Quaid’s fifth wife hasn’t been born yet. https://t.co/J4agZTE4hF — Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) October 21, 2019

dennis quaid marrying a woman younger than his son ……… pic.twitter.com/jonl2UusBY — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 21, 2019

Read more