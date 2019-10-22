LoveIsLove Crowd Outraged Actor Dennis Quaid Engaged to Woman 39 Years His Junior

If 65-year-old Dennis Quaid was marrying a 26-year-old man the media and the Twitterati would be celebrating, tweeting #LoveIsLove and attacking any and all “intolerant bigots” who frown upon their relationship.
As Quaid is engaged to a woman, there’s instead mass outrage.
Dennis Quaid, 65, confirms engagement to Laura Savoie, 26 https://t.co/DBw3PzHLgr pic.twitter.com/rqqziYMDW7
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 21, 2019
Dennis Quaid is showing off his jacked bod on beach with much younger girlfriend https://t.co/1vEaFZsDKG pic.twitter.com/r9mn8r7alO
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 20, 2019
All these people describe themselves as “feminists” or members of “The Resistance” and the like in their profiles:
me learning Dennis Quaid is marrying a 26 year-old blonde IRL pic.twitter.com/aPt0DLv28F
— Emmy Potter 🔮♏ (@emmylanepotter) October 21, 2019
Dude, Dennis Quaid’s fiancé is younger than Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/Bdkp7X1TAZ
— Monica Cable (@monicacable) October 21, 2019
His first wife was three years older than he was.
His second wife (Meg Ryan) was ten years younger.
His third wife was twenty years younger.
His fourth wife will be forty years younger.
Dennis Quaid’s fifth wife hasn’t been born yet. https://t.co/J4agZTE4hF
— Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) October 21, 2019
dennis quaid marrying a woman younger than his son ……… pic.twitter.com/jonl2UusBY
— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 21, 2019