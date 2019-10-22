#LoveIsLove Crowd Outraged Actor Dennis Quaid Engaged to Woman 39 Years His Junior

If 65-year-old Dennis Quaid was marrying a 26-year-old man the media and the Twitterati would be celebrating, tweeting #LoveIsLove and attacking any and all “intolerant bigots” who frown upon their relationship.

As Quaid is engaged to a woman, there’s instead mass outrage.

All these people describe themselves as “feminists” or members of “The Resistance” and the like in their profiles:

