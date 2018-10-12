LOW: CNN's Lemon Calls Kanye West A 'Minstrel Show' And Brings Up His Dead Mother

Leftists spewed hate toward Kanye West Thursday night after the hip hop star appeared at the White House with the President and expressed his love for Trump, describing how haters had tried to scare him out of showing support.

The prime hater was CNN’s Don Lemon, who called West’s appearance a ‘minstrel show’, and disgustingly suggested that Kanye’s dead mother would be ‘rolling in her grave’ if she knew he was hugging Trump.

“Him sitting there, being used by the President of the United States. The President of the United States exploiting him, and I don’t mean this in a disparaging way — exploiting someone who needs help, who needs to back away from the cameras, who needs to get off stage, who needs to deal with his issues,” Lemon stated, adding “This has nothing to do with being liberal or a conservative. This has to do with honesty.”

“This was an embarrassment. Kanye’s mother is rolling over in her grave.” Lemon spewed.

“I spoke to one of her friends today or texted with one of her friends today from Chicago, Donda’s friend. I used to live there. I know him. She said, ‘Donda would be embarrassed by this. She would be terribly disturbed by this.’ And Kanye has not been the same since his mother died,” Lemon declared.

CNN has been running programming all week suggesting that Kanye is mentally disturbed, with one panelist on Lemon’s show even declaring that West “is a token Negro”:

Lemon’s comments prompted football legend-turned-activist Herschel Walker, among others, to call for the CNN host’s firing.

The only pro-Trump voice allowed onto Lemon’s broadcast was Steve Cortes, who slammed the host for airing such vitriol:

“You know, Don, you said this meeting was embarrassing. I think quite frankly what’s embarrassing is the condescension you’ve shown to Kanye West, someone who I think is a brave, independent thinker, a creative genius,” Cortes told Lemon.

“Does he speak in a different vernacular? Of course he does like a lot of artists. It’s one I don’t always understand but I do understand he’s a great thinker. And for you and a lot of guests to dismiss him as a “token Negro” and question his mental stability when you’re not doctors, you haven’t examined him, I think is really unfortunate.” Cortes continued.

“And it’s an example unfortunately that is all too common on the left which is liberal- when a minority doesn’t tow the party line, they are vilified and dismissed.” Cortes further urged.

“You said earlier today this was a minstrel show,” Cortes said, adding “I mean, could you be any more condescending to this man?”

Lemon attempted to defend himself, exclaiming “I’m just telling the truth. I’m not being condescending to him, I’m telling the truth.”

“And I’m saying this… not out of animus for Kanye West but because I feel sorry for him. And I think he needs to take care of himself.” Lemon suggested.

“He doesn’t need your pity, Don,” Cortes fired back.

In a further CNN broadcast Thursday, elderly white men Bill Kristol Jeremy Diamond, Jake Tapper, and white news hacks Julie Kucinich and Nayyera Haq all agreed that ‘Kanye has betrayed the hip hop community.’

Meanwhile, over at MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhle and Ali Velshi were disgusted with the meeting, labeling it ”an assault on OUR White House.”

The pair suggested West is mentally ill and needs help.

In a later MSNBC broadcast, Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson described Kanye’s appearance as “a blitzkrieg of blathering ignorance,” and “White Supremacy by Ventriloquism”:

“A black mouth is moving, but white racist ideals are flowing from Kanye West’s mouth.” Dyson spewed, adding “Kanye West is engaging in one of the most nefarious practices yet. A black body and brain are the warehouse for the articulation and expression of anti-black sentiment.”

Dyson also cited West’s dead mother, claiming the star has “PTDS” of his mother’s passing and that “we must intervene on his behalf.”

“This is time for us to say, ‘Kanye, we as African American people cannot stand idly by while you give cover to a man who has proved to be a white supremacist, who has no interest in African American people,” Dyson continued.

“And I say this as a man who loves Kanye West, who admires his genius, and who considers him a friend.” Dyson further remarked.

