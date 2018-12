As Americans ring in the new year, they may find themselves with some extra cash thanks to savings at the pump.

Gas prices have been steadily falling since October and continue to drop.

On Christmas Eve, the national average was $2.322 per gallon, setting a low for 2018, according to AAA. In North Carolina, the average was $2.204 per gallon — more than $0.12 cheaper than this time last year, AAA reports.

