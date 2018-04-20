Low Testosterone in Men Widespread Epidemic

Image Credits: CC0 Public Domain.

A male’s total testosterone level may be linked to more than just sexual health and muscle mass preservation, a new study finds.

Low amounts of the hormone could also be associated with chronic disease, even among men 40 years of age and younger.

“If we look at data for men from a population level, it has become evident over time that chronic disease is on the rise in older males,” says Mark Peterson, Ph.D., M.S., FACSM, lead author of the study and assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine. “But we’re also finding that a consequence of being obese and physically inactive is that men are seeing declines in testosterone even at younger ages.”

Read more


Related Articles

Throw Out All of Your Romaine Lettuce, It Could have E. Coli, CDC Says

Throw Out All of Your Romaine Lettuce, It Could have E. Coli, CDC Says

Health
Comments
‘Forest bathing’ Takes Tree Hugging to New Extremes

‘Forest bathing’ Takes Tree Hugging to New Extremes

Health
Comments

Toxic Teeth: How Dentists Are Poisoning Your Body And How To Fight Back

Health
Comments

Study: Opioid prescriptions have dropped 29 percent since 2011

Health
Comments

Latest CDC Monitor to Downplay Autism Epidemic

Health
Comments

Comments